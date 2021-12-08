To the editor: Cannabis shops are sprouting in Pittsfield like mushrooms after a heavy rain.
Dalton Avenue is the new Rodeo Drive of pot.
The real estate market is really hot, especially in southern Berkshire where tenants are being hastily evicted by owners anxious to cash in. ("Finding an apartment in Great Barrington always has been a challenge. The pandemic made it worse," Eagle, Dec. 1).
Yet our taxes might be going up. Ward 3 councilor Nick Caccamo gave me information regarding the three buckets of Pittsfield expenditures that the local cannabis tax revenue goes into. Is there a way the cannabis tax buckets can be rearranged to help the citizens of Pittsfield with their real estate taxes so that they may remain in their homes and maintain them?
Jeanne Bresnehan, Pittsfield