PPP extravagance
To the editor: Regarding the database of PPP loans to local businesses. I assume that not all loans will be forgiven.
Some of the amounts seem astronomical, especially for companies and institutions that were able to continue doing business, while many others were mandated to be locked down tight. According to hearsay, many of the former have had banner years.
I would hate to see monies unduly left with those whose need is questionable, rather than forgiven for those truly in need. The costs and effects of the current pandemic has saddled
us with a burden likely to affect our great grand children. We owe it to them to be
vigilant.
Paul M. Costelloe, Washington