Letter: Praise for a Pittsfield student's powerful poem on gun violence

To the editor: My respect and gratitude to Brooke Tripicco for her poem (“Thoughts of a student in lockdown,” Eagle, April 6) about the realities of gun violence and the recent student lockdown at Pittsfield High School.

Her poem is a powerful statement about the angst and real-life consequences of living in a society that values unlimited gun access over human lives.

On a related note, I wonder if it would require some pro-assault weapon politician’s child to be murdered in school to move our country beyond thoughts and prayers and candlelight vigils to sensible gun legislation.

Alan G. Kulberg, Pittsfield

