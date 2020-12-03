Praise for a recent letter on holding Trump accountable
To the editor:
The same day I saw Don Munger’s well-written letter in The Eagle, I also read that one of Donald Trump’s lawyers, Joe diGenova, called Christopher Krebs a “moron” and recommended Mr. Krebs be “drawn and quartered. Taken out and shot.” All because Mr. Krebs, a lifelong Republican and former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, shared on “60 Minutes” to an audience of millions his evidence that the 2020 election was by far the safest and most secure in our nation’s history.
For those who aren’t familiar with Mr. Krebs, they should know his Republican bona fides are impressive; he worked on cybersecurity during George W. Bush’s administration and was appointed (and unanimously approved by the Senate) in 2017 to his recent position by Donald Trump. And yet, because this universally well-respected cybersecurity expert had the courage to speak truth to power, debunking Mr. Trump and his minions’ outrageous claims of election fraud, Mr. Krebs was summarily dismissed.
While it is disgraceful that someone as well-respected as Mr. Krebs was terminated via tweet, he did, after all, serve at the pleasure of the president. However, what should be more disturbing to Americans is that Mr. diGenova seems to be taking a page out of the very same book the hatemongers whom Mr. Munger describes, use as their manifesto to inflame Mr. Trump’s base. By publicly threatening Mr. Krebs with physical harm, Mr. diGenova joins the disreputable and despicable likes of Alex Jones and Rush Limbaugh, ultra-right-wing entertainers, both of whom fanned the flames of Mr. Trump’s outrageous demands that his supporters “rise up,” “stand by” and “liberate Wisconsin.”
By threatening Mr. Krebs, Mr. diGenova contributes to the “dangerous, degrading, hate-provoking, divisive spiral” Mr. Munger so accurately describes. At the very least, Mr. diGenova should be disbarred for his false, inflammatory and dangerous remarks. Better still, Mr. Krebs should consider bringing felony charges against Mr. diGenova. As Mr. Munger writes, it’s way past time Mr. Trump along with his cadre of thugs and reality deniers are “held accountable for their actions.”
Melissa Bye, Sandisfield