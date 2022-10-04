To the editor: Both Carole Owens and Don Morrison were at the top of their games in the Sept. 30 Eagle.
Carole hammers the human meanness which infects almost every relationship in this country ("Carole Owens: Republican governors, desperate migrants and the normalization of meanness"). No one trusts anyone and receives the same distrust in return. As in all her writings, she gets right to the point. There is no avoiding her paint brush of shame. She is the umpire who calls them not just as she sees them but as they are. Thankfully, I have been living my public life on the straight and narrow and have never found the Owens crosshairs on my back.
Don is more deliberate ("Donald Morrison: Could Donald Trump's declassifying powers mirror those used in the Philadelphia Experiment?"). He is an historical sleuth and fills in lots of background in his writing. At first you almost think the miscreant will escape. Then the rug is pulled and the evil doer winds up flat on his back. And all of this is done with a wonderful sense of humor in pointing out illogical statements and then presenting the true story without insulting the author for purveying what may be absolute nonsense.
It is such a treat to have our local paper give us both local and world news with confidence in the facts as presented and without fear that the stories are merely ginned up to gain the reader’s attention and then persuade him to buy the tabloid or the political screech.
Well done, folks, for your efforts to assemble true news items, debunk the nonsense and then draft your pieces with accuracy, correct grammar and wonderful subtlety.
Timothy J. Sullivan Jr., Pittsfield