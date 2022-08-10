To the editor: Eagle reporter Greta Jochem’s article about “trail magic” is such a fresh look at our beautiful Berkshire backyard. ("In search of 90 miles of news, an Eagle beat reporter hits the Appalachian Trail," Eagle, Aug. 3.)
What a wonderful journey she took her readers on. As a Dalton resident, I do see many Appalachian Trail hikers in town during the warmer months and often wonder where they are from, how far they have traveled and what their motivations are. I read Greta’s first two articles with pleasure, meeting the characters she has met and learning more about what motivates them to travel the paths, trails and woods that are often less traveled by most.
I know the feeling of hiking into the woods, the peaceful blowing of the breeze, birdsong, animals scurrying about, ponds, flowing rivers, vegetation and most of all the solitude. The smells in nature that are so reminiscent of my childhood when it was fun to explore unfamiliar territory come flooding back during those hikes, returning me to a place in my childhood almost forgotten. The thought of making that hike last for weeks, even months, is a bit scary to me, a challenge I guess, and as I read Greta’s journey, somehow it becomes more viable. The people that one may encounter are really the people that we all are deep inside, searching for ourselves in nature, in the world as a whole. To escape the reality of a 9-5 existence for a little while, to bathe in the weather of what-may-come, to plant our feet on the Earth, and to ruminate on our own place in our world, must be such a gift.
Thank you, Greta, for sharing this journey with us. I for one will read every word. I look forward to “Grit’s” adventures, to the people that she will write about and to this wonderful idea for a story that is so positive and rewarding when our news is often not. Kudos.
Deidre Brainerd, Dalton
Editor's note: Berkshire Eagle reporter Greta Jochem is reporting stories from her hike on the Massachusetts section of the Appalachian Trail. Look for more of her stories this week as she concludes her journey.