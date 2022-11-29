To the editor: I would like to echo the words of Carol Way, of Lee, recently in the letters to the editor. ("Letter: Kudos to Fred Rutberg and The Eagle," Eagle, Oct. 28.)
Since I first saw Fred Rutberg at the Haflinger Haus in Adams when he was introducing himself to the Berkshires as the president of The Berkshire Eagle, I knew then The Eagle was going to soar. It took me many thoughts along the way before expressing my gratitude for our great paper.
Thank you and all the great staff and columnists you’ve made available to us. Congratulations on your deserving awards.
Evelyn Degen, Adams