To the editor: Recently, I received a picture postcard from Chuck Leach, president and CEO of Lee bank.
On the back of the postcard, he tooted the bank's horn as best place to work and best bank. More important, though, was the bank's commitment to the local community and the formation of the Lee Bank Foundation as well as a financial wellness program.
As a senior frustrated daily by a rapid changing, challenging world, I find the ethos outlined by Leach inspirational. If younger, I'd be more than happy to work at Lee Bank even though I know I'd never be able to get my drawer balanced at day's end.
Anne Rye, Lenox