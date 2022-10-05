To the editor: I want to give thanks for the Berkshire Citizens for Peace and Justice, an organization I have enjoyed for 20 years.
Led by peace advocates Don and Marion Lathrop, and faithful members Jeff and Sondra and Gordon among others, this group has consistently demonstrated the path of nonviolence and peaceful protest on Park Square every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. Theirs is a quiet protest with antiwar signs and social justice signs or simply standing out in support of change. This October marks their 20th year since protesting the war in Iraq in 2002.
Passersby are encouraged to "honk for peace," and walkers often stop to talk about current concerns. In addition to the experience of standing out on Park Square, the leaders have also held weekly (except during COVID pandemic) discussions in a nearby church on all sorts of social issues with videos and guest speakers. Some of my most memorable were: Hiroshima survivors, a Palestinian activist, Pakistani visitors, Music in Common, adult education in prisons, mental health, NAACP, climate change, the Westside Community, Pittsfield chief of police, socialized medicine, civil rights history, Buddhist practice and teaching nonviolence.
Don and Marion deserve special recognition from the city of Pittsfield for their steadfast witness for peace. A peace pole, planted by Berkshire Community College in their honor, reads: "May peace prevail on Earth" in several languages.
Dick Noble, Pittsfield