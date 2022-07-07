To the editor: Very classy of The Eagle to laud longtime critic Andrew Pincus at the close of his career ("After 46 years covering classical music, The Eagle’s Andy Pincus retires," Eagle, July 2), despite his calling Beethoven's Missa Solemnis "the greatest single work ever composed (you are free to disagree)."
In that case, disagree I do: The same composer's Mass in C is a far superior piece, though far from being the greatest single work ever composed. But thank you, Mr. Pincus, for all your efforts throughout all the years. You were a true feather in The Eagle's cap.
James Harris, Great Barrington