To the editor: I wanted to congratulate Pittsfield's North Street community on the recent opening of the new Berkshire Art Center, associated with the former IS183 Art School of Stockbridge. ("Berkshire Art Center, formerly IS183, opening second location in Pittsfield," Eagle, Sept. 14.)
I wish a sincere congratulations to all that were involved in the opening process. I was hoping to attend the grand opening event on Sept. 30 but could not due to being overscheduled that day, but I am very excited about the possibilities that a centrally located art center makes available for Pittsfield and the surrounding communities. Unique and diverse art classes in Pittsfield previously seemed to be somewhat rare and hard to find, and the accessible central location of BAC, affordable class prices and the wide array of courses truly make me feel gratified to be a resident of Pittsfield's buzzing arts mecca scene.
I only urge that in the future Pittsfield once again perhaps consider opening up a similar business like Pittsfield's former drop-in center Word Street in the downtown area on North Street as well, as a literature and writing hub might go along well with a center based around the arts, and often the two genres of art and writing feed off of each other well and have crossover participation.
In any case, so many indebted and grateful congratulations again to the Berkshire Art Center.
Jennifer Gorson, Pittsfield