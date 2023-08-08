Letter: Praise for profile on firefighting musician

To the editor: As an amateur French horn player, I am awed by the consummate skill and artistry of all members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, especially those in the horn section including Michael Winter, who was featured in a recent article. (“From Tanglewood rehearsal to a burning house: BSO horn player Michael Winter is a volunteer firefighter for Richmond when he's not on stage,” Eagle, Aug. 5.)
That article compares and contrasts Michael Winter’s role as a BSO instrumentalist and his role as a firefighter — for example, the absolute precision required performing in the BSO and the different sort of precision required to swing an ax and save someone trapped in a car. There is, however, a notable commonality in both roles.
When the conductor points to the horn player to perform a wide-open solo (for example, in the second movement of Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony), that’s the moment of truth. On a very treacherous instrument, the horn player must produce a flawlessly mellifluous melodic line, soaring above all the others in the orchestra, performing before thousands. No do-overs or second chances.
Likewise, although I am not a firefighter, it’s fair to assume that, when the dispatcher summons a firefighter to save someone in a burning building or a driver trapped in a car after a horrendous accident, that is the moment of truth for the firefighter.
Both roles have something in common. In the article, Michael Winter is described by his fellow BSO instrumentalists as someone “rock solid” who “never gets rattled by anything.” Whether as a professional horn player or as a firefighter, he must summon his exemplary quality: nerves of steel. I applaud him, both literally and figuratively.
Stewart Edelstein, Stockbridge