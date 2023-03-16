Letter: Praise for Ruth Bass' column on Judy Blume

To the editor: As always, Ruth Bass’ column was spot on. ("Ruth Bass: Banned by some, adored by others, author Judy Blume is still asking questions," Eagle, March 13.)
Judy Blume books have always been an important part of my life as a reader, as a parent and as a teacher. I’ve made it a habit of gifting “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret" for 12-year-old birthdays and bat mitzvahs. It helped me through turbulent teen years, it helped my daughter and hopefully it helped many teen girls I’ve gifted it to.
Of course, I made it a point to ask the parents’ permission before gifting. Who would ever have imagined that the choice of what to read would not be only for the parents but for the government as well. Unconscionable.
Thanks again, Ruth Bass, for keeping our minds, our eyes and our hearts open.
Susan Zuckerman, Pittsfield