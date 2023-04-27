<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Praise for Ruth Bass' column

To the editor: Ruth Bass nails it every time.

Her recent piece on the Holocaust and her husband’s experience brought me to tears. ("Ruth Bass: Holocaust remembrance a story worth retelling," Eagle, April 24.)

Milton Bass wrote a great column every week in The Eagle. I always looked forward to it, as it was usually super funny, but especially wide-ranging. He wrote on the theater, gardening, food, politics, among many other topics, but most memorably his knowledge of the German camps.

Even though I miss those articles, his Ruth comes in a close second. Thank you.

Nancy DuVall, Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all