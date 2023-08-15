Letter: Praise for Stockbridge exhibit on Erik Erikson

In the late 1920s, Erik Erikson — a young, down-on-himself artist with only a high school degree — wandered into a job at a nursery school in Vienna.
It was the one run by Anna Freud for the children of people who had come to be analyzed by her father. A few years later, in 1933, Erikson, whose mother was Jewish and whose father was unknown to him, left Vienna as a trained psychoanalyst with a gift for articulating the developmental crises of kids and adults. He eventually landed at the Austen Riggs Center in Stockbridge, where he became one of the preeminent thought leaders of the mid-20th century.
Five years after Erikson left Austria, the Nazis invaded, and one day later, Viennese psychoanalysts and others throughout the world mobilized to deal with this mortal threat to their lives and to civilization itself. That story is told in a moving, profoundly informative and admission-free exhibit called "Organized Escape: Psychoanalysts in Exile," sponsored by Riggs' Erikson Institute and the Freud Museum in Vienna. Mounted at the Old Corner House in Stockbridge, the exhibit blends original documents with concise narrative to tell one harrowing, touching story after another.
The culminating photograph depicts several dozen participants at the "first international congress on child psychoanalysis", held at Riggs in the early 1950s. This photo was familiar to me from my many years on the staff of the center. But what the exhibit revealed, to my astonishment, was the identity of so many of the conference participants and, to the honor of the center, that this was the first reunion of those who had escaped to this country. Anna Freud, visiting from her emigre home in London, is seated in the first row; Erikson is standing in the back row; and between them is every well-known psychoanalytic theorist in the country.
In our present time, when hatred and fascism have once again exposed what poet W.H. Auden, called "the frailty of our conscience," this exhibit is both reminder and restorer, because — amidst the tragic, heroic and serendipitous (or not) stories — there is also the story of what our own country can be. Please consider spending some time with it.
Gerard Fromm, Lenox
The writer is the former director of the Erikson Institute.