To the editor: The Berkshire Eagle coruscates, with reporting and commentaries that make national dailies blush with shame.
This "local" newspaper is a glorious reflection of an oft-maligned locale.
Why do you persecute our district attorney? In the face of established and self-interested law enforcement personnel, Andrea Harrington is courageous, innovative and a relentless protector of defenseless women.
Our society is addicted to attorneys and judges with badges of honor from prominent universities. Our district attorney must constantly row against the tide. More credit to her.
Ivan Caine, Richmond