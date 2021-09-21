To the editor: Pointing fingers at political adversaries, participating in protest marches or sending out hate-filled messages on social media have not solved any of America's current problems.
They have done nothing to unite us. If anything, they have driven us further apart. It's time Americans chartered a new course of action. We need to seek support from a source we can trust. Thankfully, we live in a country where we are free to do just that.
Instead of planning massive protest gatherings to air grievances, why don't individuals assemble to pray for peace and harmony? The power of prayer can move mountains. When people genuinely ask for God's help, miracles do happen. The residents of Cokeville, Wyoming, can attest to this. They witnessed a miracle on May 16, 1986, when a married couple held an elementary school hostage with a bomb. The bomb went off but not one child or staff member lost their life that day. Prayer was the force behind the miracle. Students who were being held hostage along with middle and high school students and community members prayed with all their might asking God for His divine intervention. Their prayers were answered.
If we want God to bless America, we need to assemble on a regular basis and ask Him to do so. In addition to His blessing, we need to ask Him for the courage it will take to soften our hearts and attitudes towards one another. Like the residents of Cokeville, America needs a miracle — a miracle that will end its divisiveness.
Beverly J. Tobin, Pittsfield