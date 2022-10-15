To the editor: This letter is in response to Berkshire Regional Housing Authority Executive Director Brad Gordon saying we should look away if we don’t like the panhandling we’ve seen get out of hand in this town. ("Mayor Linda Tyer says officials hear residents' complaints about pandhandling in Pittsfield. But there's little they can do," Eagle, Oct. 14.)
I’ve worked in the heart of downtown for 13 years, and in the last three I’ve seen this increase personally. It is very hard to look away when these panhandlers follow me to my car or at the ATM. When I leave work on a daily basis, I am approached by people. Sometimes they bang on my car, and sometimes they yell at me. I work for a local family-owned deli, and I’ve lost many customers this year because of this issue. People don’t want to walk to our location anymore because they get harassed on the way in and out.
Looking away comes at a cost, and that cost is downtown and it’s businesses. I don’t feel safe coming to work in downtown Pittsfield anymore.
Gregory T. Sacchetti, Dalton