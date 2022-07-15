To the editor: This is a plea to reopen discussion regarding pedestrian and vehicle safety crossing priorities on Main Street in Great Barrington.
For years, I have watched in terror as people take their life in their hands attempting the trek across Main Street’s four lanes of traffic at the most-traversed street in town — Railroad Street, walking east or west across Main, on any given day or night.
This dangerous situation relates not only to Railroad and Main, as the issues exist at every corner: Bridge, Railroad, Elm, Dresser, Rossiter, Church, Pleasant, etc.
The problem is four lanes and the blind spot that is created for any driver on the outside lanes, i.e., it’s impossible to see pedestrians crossing if there is a large truck or vehicle in the center two lanes. Furthermore, drivers are trained to stop at stop lights, not at pedestrians waving and praying not to get mowed down.
There are only two lanes in Egremont, Housatonic, West Stockbridge, Lenox, Stockbridge, Lee, Hillsdale, Hudson and now even Pittsfield. And North Street already has pedestrian islands on its center medians. Bravo, Pittsfield. With a low-budget alternative of orange cones and some painted lines, they chose pedestrian safety over vehicle oppression.
The Great Barrington Select Board failed to come to a rational solution. Staunchly overlooking Select Board member Leigh Davis’ compassionate pleas for protecting pedestrians, Ed Abrahams and Eric Gabriel quashed the proposal for two raised center islands, allowing only one to stand at Railroad and Main and voted for painted lines at the rotary. The two also decided to snuff out the consultants’ suggestions to make the entirety of Main Street only two lanes.
Ultimately, the board chose vehicles over people, potential death over safety and protection. Select Board member Steve Bannon even criticized pedestrians who cross the street while drinking coffee and talking on their phones. It’s that way anywhere these days, and pedestrians have the right of way.
Two lanes throughout the entirety of Main Street would require a slower and safer trek through town. After all, Great Barrington is not just an access road to Tanglewood.
Please, Select Board, reduce Main Street to two lanes immediately. We need changes now during these busy summer months. We have the opportunity to be proactive and implement the simplest, cheapest solution: cones and painted lines.
Let’s prioritize pedestrians and make Great Barrington a place where people can walk safely so that we never have to say, “Why didn’t we do that sooner?”
Meryl Joseph, Great Barrington