To the editor: I read the letter regarding the Dalton Ambulance response time with interest.
I am a transplanted Long Islander who lived there for more than 60 years. I watched the volunteer fire departments and ambulance companies struggle for membership over the decades. The "cure" was to make some of the ambulance people permanent employees while the fix for the fire departments was to simply offer a retirement package as well as Social Security accounts to all the volunteers. The cost to the taxpayer has never been discussed and the volunteers are happy to be taking the benefits.
As of this writing, as far as I know, there are very few paid fire departments on Long Island even though the population density is much higher than any place in the Berkshires. Both places are having staffing problems and it is quite apparent that volunteers as we knew them are no longer the answer.
A paid, full-time staff is apparently the only viable alternative for many areas. There are all sorts of volunteer organizations that are suffering from lack of membership and the fire departments and ambulance corps should not be among them. It's time to give serious consideration to having the emergency services on the payroll for everyone's sake. I'm somewhat certain that the law enforcement sector could give up some of its funding and I am quite certain that our over bloated Department of Defense could spare a few billion and not even notice it.
Paul J. Tabone, Dalton