To the editor: There is a very provocative letter in Wednesday’s Eagle from Anne Larrow ("Letter: We should recognize, and lessen, the growing burdens on teachers").
In it, she identifies a problem in the Pittsfield schools that should be of concern to all of us. We expect much from our teachers and in return we must give them the resources and support to deliver results. Her cry for help should be echoed by The Eagle as the public voice of our community and we should expect to see a follow-up story from The Eagle after they investigate the issues that Ms. Larrow is raising.
Our first responsibility as citizens should be to those close to home, because we have the ability to offer help there. Please follow up and shine more light on this problem. And candidates for the School Committee should also get on top of this issue.
David P. Harding, Pittsfield