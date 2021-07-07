To the editor: For the first time in almost two years, the gates of Tanglewood were open for live music.
This magnificent, storied venue, was, once again, abound with people and great music. And what an evening it was. Mavis Staples and John Batiste joined the Boston Pops, led by maestro Keith Lockhart. Also present were members of our armed forces and a contingent of cannoneers who put a coda on the evening with ear shattering explosions. I don’t understand why the 1812 Overture is played on Independence Day, but I still love it.
So there we were, Americans all, reveling on the Fourth of July, and singing the glories of our country. We sang of freedom and brotherhood. “From sea to shining sea.” But is our flag still there? Are we still united with the thoughts of liberty for all? Of democracy? Of fair and open elections? Where voting is encouraged? Where there is honest debate? And where peaceful transition of power is a proud and honored tradition?
Elliot Slotnick, Becket