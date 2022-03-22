To the editor: When citizens of this great country of ours wonder how the citizens of Russia could be hoodwinked into believing Vladimir Putin's line on his criminal invasion of Ukraine, they just need to read some of the letters to the editor you see here.
I'm always amazed at just how far from reality some of the letter-writers are and can just imagine that the writers are only exposed to the vitriol that the right-wing media offers them every day. From the content of their letters, their twisted perception of reality becomes clearly evident and can only surmise that their thought processes have become compromised due to a steady stream of right-wing media disinformation, diminishing their ability to process thought rationally. Once you come to realize that the contributors' thought processes are compromised, it is much easier to understand what is currently happening in Russia now, and what happened at the Jim Jones compound, and why the Jan. 6 insurrection happened.
For those that believe the Ukrainian war wouldn't have happened under the previous administration, they are partially right although not because that administration would've been able to resolve it because of the former president's close relationship with Putin. The war wouldn't be underway because Ukraine wouldn't have the backing of the "west." It is highly probable that they would've left to defend themselves against the Russian aggression and mostly likely would have already succumbed to the Russians.
For those that are worried about World War III somehow starting as a result of this war, I hate to break the news to you but it's already underway. It may be that your perception of war doesn't fit today's reality.
Dennis Croughwell, Dalton