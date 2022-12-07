To the editor: A recent front-page Eagle article reports Pittsfield property taxes are going up about $35 a month for the average homeowner. ("With a growing tax levy, Pittsfield property taxes also will be on the rise. How much more will you pay?," Eagle, Nov. 15.)
The next day's paper came with an article about the rules for clearing sidewalks in front of homes within 24 hours of a snowstorm to avoid being fined $25 to $100. ("Pittsfield residents will now get one warning to clear their snowy sidewalks before fines roll in. Here's a look at the rules," Eagle, Nov. 16.)
This is a heavy burden for the elderly on fixed incomes and those working two to three jobs just to make ends meet. The cost to hire someone to do it for you if you aren't able is an extra expense. Finding someone to do it is about impossible. When I was growing up, kids used to go door to door asking if they could shovel sidewalks and driveways after a snowstorm and get 25 to 50 cents for their efforts to raise spending money or help their parents.
With the cost of fuel to heat homes, gasoline to run your car and food going up, the last thing people need is to be threatened with fines.
Let's hope no one has to make the choice of keeping warm or putting food on the table, let alone worry about where to get the money for fines to put in Pittsfield's coffer.
Even in the "Dale," the sidewalks are cleared by the town.
Erika Hathaway, Lenox Dale