Letter: Property tax reduction should be on the table in Pittsfield free cash talks

To the editor: This is in response to the recent article ("Pittsfield city councilors want the city's free cash to go toward city roads and sidewalks," Eagle, Feb. 3) about the allocation of the millions of dollars Pittsfield will spend on different projects.
Recently, the mayor refused to add $1 million to reduce real estate taxes. Most of the City Council agreed with her.
Now we see a proposal for $6 million that will probably be spent on varies nonessential projects.
The mayor argued it would not be prudent to spend another $1 million to reduce the real estate taxes we pay. How can it not be prudent when all they have to do is raise the real estate tax rates if there would be a deficit?
It does not seem the mayor or most of the City Council considers the financial well-being of the people of Pittsfield to be very important.
Thomas Marini, Pittsfield