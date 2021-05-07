To the editor: After months of consultation and research, the Williamstown Planning Board is proposing changes to existing bylaws that would restrict where and how cannabis can be grown.
The proposed bylaw:
• increases the property line setbacks to 150 feet; today, it is 25 feet.
• stipulates a 500-foot minimum setback from a neighboring residence; today, there is none.
• requires fencing to be screened with vegetation or hidden behind topography; today, no screening is required.
• requires that all activities associated with growing cannabis be inside the fence, and the fence be at least 150 feet from the property line; today, no requirement exists.
• disallows large indoor facilities to be constructed in rural Williamstown; today, they could be built.
• requires 25 percent on-site renewable energy and a waste management plan for resource intensive indoor facilities; today, no requirements exist.
• stipulates that the best available technology be used to limit odor and gives the Zoning Board of Appeals the ability to hire a consultant for assistance in reviewing permits at the applicant’s expense.
The proposal doesn’t change the size of the allowable canopy for a licensee (2.3 acres), but it adds a restriction that a landowner can’t exceed that maximum by leasing to multiple licensees on a single property.
In short, the proposed bylaw increases protections to residential properties yet leaves room for sufficient economic opportunity for farmers. It's a balanced approach.
If you would like to support farmers and protect farmland, but you want to minimize the potential impacts of cannabis cultivation, vote yes.
Stephanie Boyd, Williamstown