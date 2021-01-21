To the editor: My wife and I and many of our neighbors “attended” the Jan. 14 Hinsdale Planning Board meeting concerning the proposed marijuana growing facility on our road, Bullards Crossing.
While my wife and I are not opposed to this use of a reclaimed gravel pit, we were disheartened by the overall flavor of the presentation. The applicants, FFD Enterprises, continued to state they wished to be good neighbors. Do not new/good neighbors take the time to introduce themselves? I beg any of the principals to identify us or where we actually live.
The two most prominent issues discussed were odor and water use.
We don’t know if we will have odor issues, but the board did require the latest odor remediation be used.
We don’t know if we will have water issues, but these concerns should not be dismissed.
The Planning Board chair stated that if in the future we have trouble with our wells after the facility uses 12,000 gallons of water per day there’s no way to know if its related. This defies common sense. The town will be collecting 3 percent of profits and will offer no protection for the area wells? Should not the town set aside a portion of this windfall as a fund for such a calamity?
We have reached a tipping point with traffic from all the repurposed/still-active gravel pits. This past summer was brutally dry and dusty forcing us to limit our outside time. White Wolf watered the road, George Propane offered to chip in and the town treated the road with calcium chloride — all much-appreciated efforts but temporary at best.
We will be seeking the first 500 feet of the road be blacktopped as a condition of the special permit to be issued by the Select Board. Lastly, why was the fact that the end of our road is zoned for adult entertainment entered into the discussion? Of what possible relevance is this? Is the applicant alluding that this is the crappy end of town and the residents and their concerns are moot?
We took one for the town with that zoning change. As many towns in the commonwealth discovered, no adult-entertainment zone means any commercial zone is open to such endeavors — just ask Lenox. The adult entertainment area was zoned into practical nonexistence placed where it was: a virtually impassable dead-end road with no utilities.
We will be attending the select-board meeting and presenting our conditions.
Morgan and Teri Davis, Hinsdale