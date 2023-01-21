Letter: Proud of Massachusetts' continuing progressive legacy with Gov. Healey

To the editor: I wanted to sincerely congratulate Massachusetts's new governor, Maura Healey.
I watched part of her inauguration speech and also some of the inauguration celebration. What a success and a step forward for progressive Massachusetts. As a longtime fan and supporter of sacred feminine female leadership and also LGBTQ work in Massachusetts and around the world, I couldn't be more pleased that Maura Healey was elected governor.
When I attended college at Colgate University many years ago, I was a loyal member of their LGBTQ ally undergraduate club, and at last, I feel that ever so important feminist female and LGBTQ leadership is finally making it into the Massachusetts government. Finally, a step forward for women leadership and ally rights work around the world.
With this new step, I look forward to Massachusetts becoming an even more progressive and ever so human-rights focused, humane state. I only hope that the new governor pays a bit of attention to Berkshire County during her tenor as governor, especially Pittsfield, as it remains the central hub of Berkshire County and the home to an ever-emerging arts and cultural urban region.
Jennifer Gorson, Pittsfield