Letter: Proud to fight cancer through the Pan-Mass Challenge

To the editor: On Sept. 23, the Pan-Mass Challenge will be coming to the Berkshires for the second year to host PMC Unpaved.
This amazing event raises money for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and offers two routes for gravel riders and off-road bike enthusiasts. There is both a 30-mile ride through the Berkshire hills (The Raven) and a more challenging 50-mile ride through the Berkshires and New York state (The Eagle). Both rides begin and end at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac in Stockbridge, and riders and volunteers get to enjoy the camp, lodging, music, food, games, bonfires, merchandise and more.
As a cancer survivor, an 11-year PMC rider and a two-year volunteer, I encourage anyone who loves to ride and hates cancer to get involved. Riders commit to raise $1,500 to participate, and 100 percent of the money raised goes directly into the hands of research scientists at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Our own Phelps Cancer Center here in the Berkshires is a Dana Farber affiliated treatment center, and the money we raise has a direct and positive impact in our community.
There are many opportunities to help on PMC Unpaved weekend whether it be riding and raising money or volunteering for the event at the camp, at one of the water stops or on the road/signage crew. In addition to raising funds, the PMC and our volunteer crew donated all of the extra food and beverages last year at the end of the event to local Berkshire groups. I was personally able to bring sizable food donations to the Lenox Food Pantry and Soldier On.
Cancer research and treatment is a cause that affects us all, and this event is a chance for Berkshire County residents to make a huge difference. So, mark your calendars and go to unpaved.org to sign up and help make a direct impact on cancer research and treatment as a rider or volunteer.
Suzanne Merritt, Lenox
The writer is president of Lenox Fit Inc. as well as an 11-year breast cancer survivor, an 11-year PMC rider, a two-year PMC volunteer and has personally raised over $250,000 for cancer research and treatment.