To the editor: I am proud to support Lynette Bond for mayor of the city of North Adams.
Lynette has the knowledge and ability to succeed, the spirit and open-mindedness to collaborate and build consensus, the integrity and strength of character to make tough choices with clarity and compassion, and a love for North Adams that will make her a powerful and effective advocate and champion for our city and everyone who lives, learns and works here.
When I taught in the North Adams Public Schools, I assigned "To Kill a Mockingbird" to many of my eighth-grade English classes. I’ve read the book dozens of times and a line that always has stuck with me is “You never really understand a person until you consider things from [their] point of view.” It’s a lesson in understanding and inclusion I emphasized with my students and my children. This quality of empathy and consideration — this style of leadership — is something I have seen Lynette l demonstrate personally and in her campaign. Lynette builds relationships, listens to people’s concerns, and truly cares about every person in North Adams, our history and our potential. She also is pragmatic and won’t make promises she can’t keep.
Lynette knows that education is a priority. As a former North Adams Public School teacher, I admire the leadership and tenacity that Lynette demonstrated as a champion for the Colegrove Park Elementary School project. I know she will bring the same energy and commitment to serving all North Adams students and educators as mayor and School Committee chair.
Lynette Bond is the right choice for the future of North Adams. She will be a caring, effective, successful mayor for everyone in our city. I encourage you to get to know Lynette and to support her with your vote in the preliminary election on Sept. 21 and the general election on Nov. 2. Then, when Lynette is sworn in as the first woman mayor of North Adams, you will know we have a leader of whom we all can be proud.
Jane Bernard, North Adams