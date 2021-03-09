To the editor: I have recently joined the board of the Berkshire Community Diaper Project and feel privileged to be on it.
I was originally introduced to its work by a friend and was inspired by its mission to provide underserved families with diapers. I read the research about this issue, which is compelling. It shows that many families in the county (and also country wide) who struggle financially also struggle to afford diapers, which are expensive.
The research also shows that not having enough diapers for your young children frequently leads to mental health problems such as depression. The Berkshire Diaper Project supplies free diapers to these families through agencies and food banks. I jumped at the chance to help because the simple yet powerful goal touched my heart.
Terry Cooper, South Egremont