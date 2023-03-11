Letter: Public enforcement of local laws should be more robust, not neutered

To the editor: At a meeting last month of the Lenox Select Board, a longtime resident spoke about the challenge of finding an affordable place to live.
He told of being evicted from an apartment when the owner wanted to convert it to a short-term rental and noted that his experience was not unique. Although Lenox does have an ordinance governing short-term rentals, he pointed out that there's no enforcement mechanism beyond an informal honor system.
In a recent letter addressing the issue, Brian Fitzpatrick, a law professor at Vanderbilt University who has a residence in Becket, argues that we would be better off if such ordinances were not enforced by public officials but rather by individual citizens "who hire private lawyers to stop others from harming them." The benefits of this system, he continues, include keeping taxes low, since we can hire fewer public officials, and ensuring that we don't become dependent on government programs as in other countries.
While I know we have courts that handle civil suits, the assertion that "we are a land of private enforcement of the law" strikes me as peculiar and unlike what I learned in civics classes. I admit that I have no formal legal training, and perhaps "private enforcement" is a well-regarded theory in certain circles, like "originalism." But I hope it never catches on in Massachusetts. Indeed, the preamble to our Constitution states that we are a "social compact, by which the whole people covenants with each citizen, and each citizen with the whole people, that all shall be governed by certain laws for the common good."
To return to local ordinances, the practical problem in leaving enforcement to individuals is that the burden would fall very inequitably on people. Imagine the sort of young working families we're trying to attract to our community who might have to deal with law-breaking neighbors. Is it reasonable to ask them to expend money, time and energy on a lawsuit, even with the assistance of a private lawyer?
I was pleased that the members of the Lenox Select Board in their comments at the meeting recognized the need for better public enforcement. The deck is already stacked enough in favor of the rich and powerful in our new Gilded Age, and we would all do well to work toward a more equitable society, especially when it comes to the law.
Daniel Schenker, Lenox