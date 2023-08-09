Letter: Punctuality is good, but so is grace

To the editor: I have been married for more than 40 years to a (now retired) NASA rocket scientist who lives by the motto "on time is late."
So while I'm trying to understand Bob Apter's disappointment that the Tanglewood concert started 20 minutes late, when you stand back and look at the big picture, was it really such a horrible thing to have to wait 20 minutes at one of the most magical places in the Berkshires while the powers that be allowed folks (like me, my husband and niece), who had been stuck in traffic for over an hour get settled on the lawn and enjoy their picnics? ("Letter: Timeliness lacking among too many patrons at Berkshire performances," Eagle, Aug. 8.)
Personally, every time I go to Tanglewood, I feel grateful that we have this jewel so close to home. My first visit was at the tender age of 19 when I saw the living legend Seiji Ozawa conduct Bach's Brandenburg Concertos. I have also seen at Tanglewood (to name just a few artists) Itzhak Perlman, Tony Bennett and Ellis Marsalis. The last two gentlemen sadly are no longer with us. And now, at 65, I feel fortunate that I was able to see another legend: the inimitable John Williams.
I'm sorry that Mr. Apter's takeaway from that special evening was disappointment and irritation that the concert started 20 minutes late. I only felt gratitude and bliss that I was able to witness what could very possibly be Mr. Williams' last Tanglewood performance. I guess I'm just a glass-half-full kind of person. Mr. Apter appears to identify more with folks of the glass-half-empty persuasion.
Melissa Bye, Sandisfield