To the editor: The Sept. 7 front-page article on Dalton’s denial of a permit for the annual “Purgatory Road” fundraiser quotes an abutter of Berkshire Money Management who opposes the permit out of fear that “strangers from different towns that may not have the proper mindset” may come “to cause trouble.”
He goes on to recycle tired stereotypes of Pittsfield: “There’s a lot of gangs and things in Pittsfield that have come up recently, and they’re getting closer and closer to Dalton.” As a Dalton neighbor, I find this attitude repugnant and provincial.
In addition, I point out the irony of opposing a fundraiser for the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention when it was Dalton police officers who last year failed to respond in a timely fashion to a distressed person who ultimately ended their own life. Did those officers have “the proper mindset”?
Stephen Pepper, Dalton