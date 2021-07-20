To the editor: We would like to respond to Peggy Schjeldahl's letter of July 14, “Deify Bernie Sanders at your own risk”.
Peggy warns Bernie progressives like us not to support “purists”; she prefers a “moderate pragmatist”. The "purist" label is the latest tactic of moderate Democrats to discredit true progressives who support candidates that want to aggressively address urgent issues affecting the lives of millions. There are some issues about which we should not be willing to compromise, in the wealthiest country on earth — a living wage, healthcare for all (especially during a pandemic), and a bold response to our climate disaster. What Peggy calls "purist", we call "having values". Slow, incremental change on these critical issues is destroying our country and literally killing people, Peggy. What's the number of wholly preventable deaths you're willing to accept?
Peggy prefers “Clinton, Inc.” over “Trumpification”. That's a false choice when we have options that are better than both of them. Moderate Dems definitely win the culture wars on issues of racial and gender equality, versus Republicans; but on economics and war they speak the same language. That language, repeated daily on corporate mainstream media by biased "experts", falsely tells us the U.S. is a shining example of freedom to the world and our sanctions and military interventions in other countries are in the interest of protecting human rights.
Most voters are pretty disgusted with the establishment of both major parties. Our government, which is supposed to stand for liberty and equality and use our collective tax dollars in the public interest, has been doing Corporate America's bidding for decades. Trump was the consequence, although some don't want to admit it; and sadly, he opened the floodgates for arguably the worst behavior among Americans in a long time.
Democrats have an opportunity to win in 2022, but they (including Peggy) will have to get out of their bubble and have an honest reckoning with the past, and the Democratic Party's relationship with big monied interests. Anything less, and Trumpification will be back, possibly with someone more competent. That is really scary.
So Peggy, stop asking progressives like us to unify behind your deeply flawed candidates who work to maintain the status quo that serves corporate profits. Come on over to our side of the party, where fighting for our common humanity on this blessed earth is where it's at.
Cheryl Rose, Henry Rose, Dalton