To the editor: After watching Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on CNN, I am totally impressed.
Here is a guy who was a comedian a few years ago that defied Russia by winning an election over one of Vladimir Putin's puppets. President Zelenskyy is a true hero. After the U.S. offered him a way out, he said, "I don't need a ride I need ammunition." Has to be one of the greatest lines I've ever heard. Truly heroic.
Back in the U.S., we have morons like Tucker Carlson on Fox and Donald Trump praising Putin.
Just imagine if it was CNN or President Joe Biden who spewed such things. Republicans would have lost their minds, but all I hear from Republicans is crickets. When are the Republicans going to get over that Trump lost the election and stand up for what is right regardless of what Trump thinks?
Listening to Fox blaming all of what is happening on Biden is beyond bizarre. If Trump were still in power, none of the actions that President Biden has taken would have happened. He loves Putin, and Trump's claim that he was the one that saved NATO is nothing but another one of his thousands of lies.
Putin is what Trump would love to be: a dictator who has arrested thousands for protesting the lunacy that he has inflicted on his country.
We can only hope that the Russian people rise up and get rid of Putin just like the American people did with Trump in the election that Trump still falsely claims was rigged. The majority of Republicans still stay silent about him claiming that he won. Do they really think that our country would be better off with a dictator like Putin with the power to do whatever he wants whenever he pleases? It seems like most Republicans do not care as long as they have power. How can Republicans sit by and watch the atrocities Putin is inflicting on innocent men, women and children for the simple reason that he can? He is nothing but a butcher with zero concern for the massive murder he is inflicting on a sovereign country.
How his military can continue this slaughter of innocent people is beyond belief. Many Russian soldiers have relatives in Ukraine. We can only hope that those soldiers come to their senses and rise up to stop these war crimes that Putin has ordered.
Jamie Larkin, Washington