To the editor: The thug emperor is being disrobed and whatever grandiose pretense he may have harbored is slowly but surely being stripped away.
Vladimir Putin's true nature will soon be revealed to the world at large, and that includes his own people who have for far too long swallowed the myth he and his entourage have sown ever since he sacrificed many of his own people and detonated the bombs that propelled him into the seat of power. His fascination with Peter the Great has metastasized into an all-consuming hubris, only to find himself put in a corner. This is what is most concerning, most frightening: What will Mr. Putin resort to when he has nowhere to turn? His cynical occasional reference to nuclear weapons must certainly give us pause. What might be his final act?
We must find a way to keep him well distanced from those levers. And similar steps and precautions must be secured here at home if we are to dissuade any would-be pretenders and avoid any such scenario.
Robin Norris, Alford