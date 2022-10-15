To the editor: About 40 years ago, Admiral Mack, with the input and assistance of local veterans and the good wishes of the Trustees of Reservations, erected a flagpole on the side of the Mission House for the purpose of properly displaying the flag of the United States of America.
Now those at the Trustees of Reservations have seen fit to replace the Stars and Stripes with a flag that represents only a small percentage of Americans. I would urge the Trustees to restore the flag that represents our united people, the flag for which so many Americans have given their lives, the flag Admiral Mack and the veterans wished to see unfurled above the Mission House.
If this is the way they truly feel, then they should forgo their tax-exempt status and be treated like any other profitable business.
Harold French, Stockbridge