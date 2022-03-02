To the editor: In the 1990s, I was responsible for the international development of Kidder in Agawam and our joint venture with Kochsiek from Germany, builders of turn-key printing and packaging equipment for industrial, medical and food supplies.
We had to be prepared for negotiations with countries in eastern Europe and difficult barter economics around the world. I worked with the World Bank on a specific project to bring technology and turn-key equipment to the Ukraine shortly after the Iron Curtain fell. I traveled with the Kuchma government with an entourage of old Mercedes cars on wintery roads throughout the city after barely flying with Romanian Airlines.
My understanding of the situation today in Ukraine may shock a few people when we look at why Russia has created this new war with Ukraine. Rather than thinking economic benefit, it appears that this war is all about using Russian aggression as a last-resort barter tool. The fuel for this war does not come from economic wisdom, but is driven by an old emotion that expresses human anger. It is the depth of the word "spite." This word has been tracked to the reason behind suicide bombers and the destruction of entire city blocks regardless of the outcome.
In doing business with the new capitalists, we were prepared for this and we were trained to handle negotiations as best as possible with a full understanding of the counter-term "corporate barter." It is difficult to stop the revenge of an angry person who needs to inflict punishment for a crime yet unknown.
One week after I left Kyiv, the third car of Kuchma's entourage was blown up. These were dangerous times. I am pleased to see that the West sees the danger of this underlying spite and hopefully we will realize that Vladimir Putin is negotiating the only way he knows how. Spite is a terrible way to rule a country and a terrible way to live our own lives. Let's pray Putin can replace spite with the word "repent." It will be up to us to forgive.
Mark Earl Dallmeyer, Pittsfield