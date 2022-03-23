To the editor: The U.S. is helping Ukraine harvest its demise while Russia prepares to memorialize its desecrated corpse with granite likenesses of weeping Ukrainians bowing to Russian Supermen — a harbinger for the new age and testament to the death of the West.
The mass civilian murders will be attributed to the defeated "Nazis and Western puppets."
This appalling scenario can still be averted if we give Ukraine the tools to neutralize Russia's missiles and air force, including beyond its border. But our surrender was made abundantly clear by our refusal to transfer NATO's mothballed MIGs to Ukraine. Our true policy, deliberate or not, is to encourage and enable Ukraine to keep fighting a war we won't let them win. Russia's missiles are doing the job its ground forces cannot. Unless our position changes, Ukraine should sue for peace and eat the raw deal history and geography have granted it. It won't be the first time.
World War 2.5 has begun. Stalin was Hitler's ally and invaded many neutral countries until Hitler released his army against him. Stalin regained and expanded his conquests following Germany's defeat. We should believe Putin's stated aspirations: Restoration of Stalin's empire. It's not a bluff.
We need decisive leadership, a coherent vision and a unified purpose.
Jeff Herman, Stockbridge