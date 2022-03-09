To the editor: Vladimir Putin is behaving in the same way that Hitler behaved when he invaded Czechoslovakia, with the same excuses and the same threats.
His ultimate objectives are the same as Hitler’s and the results will be the same if he is not stopped now. The United States must bring all possible pressure to stop Putin’s aggression, allowing no loopholes and no exceptions. Anything less is an appeasement that will end up in disaster. Putin, like Hitler, is prepared for war and is in fact inviting it. If we are afraid and allow him to continue, the disaster will be worse.
It is a disaster already, but the United States must rally all its allies and resources to stop Putin. I urge all of us to support decisive action now.
Jan Kuniholm, Cheshire