To the editor: The heroic defense of Ukraine has raised amazement and admiration around the world.
Of all people, Vladimir Putin should not have been surprised. Stories of heroism by outnumbered defenders go back to Greek times, but a more recent example from World War II is the Russian victory in the battle of Stalingrad.
Surrounded by a powerful Nazi army, Russian defenders of the city held their ground through for four months of bitter winter weather, constant bombardment and starvation. It was the bloodiest battle of WW2 and turned the tide against the Nazis.
We don’t know how the Ukraine war will turn out, but the Ukrainian defense of their homeland will go down in history alongside Stalingrad. Vladimir Putin will go down alongside Adolf Hitler.
Ed Dartford, Stockbridge