To the editor: The Sept. 27 Eagle article "How can Notch Reservoir in North Adams be more resilient to climate change? You can weigh in on the plan" reminded me of the often overlooked but crucial concern of plastics.
There is a general understanding of plastic and the way it pollutes our waterways and oceans, the effects it has on wildlife, and even the ways that it breaks down into microplastics and gets into our food systems and, as a consequence, our bodies. However, there seems to be a lack of focus on plastics' inseparable link with the fossil fuel industry. Virtually all plastics are derived from petrochemicals and thus require the burning of fossil fuels to be created. This dependency on oil and other fossil fuels, combined with a continued rise in demand (and decreased manufacturing costs), results in perverse incentives that lead to rising carbon dioxide emissions from the plastics industry.
The International Energy Agency found that "Petrochemicals are set to account for more than a third of the growth in world oil demand to 2030, and nearly half the growth to 2050." Additionally, the nonprofit organization Beyond Plastics found in their report "The New Coal" that the greenhouse emissions from the plastic industry are predicted to outpace coal-fired power plants by 2030 in the U.S. These reports also make it apparent that it is critical we don't turn a blind eye to these fossil fuel companies as they invest more and more into plastic manufacturing, since as regulations on energy continue to strengthen, and alternative power sources become more prevalent, these companies are going to look to the plastic industry as a substitute.
Kai Bjork, North Adams