To the editor: I am a Berkshire progressive.
I admire Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Attorney General Maura Healey and U.S Rep. Jamie Raskin — and I respectfully but adamantly disagree with their endorsement of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.
I ask these three: Before you endorsed her, did you inquire:
Why she brought an indictment of two foster parents that was so badly flawed that Judge Agostini dismissed it by saying this was “not the standard of conduct the court expects from the Commonwealth in grand jury proceedings”?
Why she sought, unsuccessfully, to bar highly regarded Judge Jennifer Tyne from hearing criminal cases in Berkshire County simply because she disagreed with some of Judge Tyne’s decisions?
Why she pays lawyers from outside Berkshire County to try cases that the District Attorney’s Office should be trying?
Why Jeanne Kempthorne, a progressive, resigned her employment rather than comply with an illegal instruction on public records from Harrington?
Why Berkshire County progressives like Sherwood Guernsey and Judy Knight support Tim Shugrue?
Why former federal prosecutor John Pucci, who supported Harrington in 2018, has publicly announced he no longer supports her, writing that she has “undermined the public’s trust in our criminal justice system to no good end”?
How Berkshire store owners feel about the district attorney’s refusal to bring charges against those who shoplift from their stores?
Why Harrington publicly supported the Baltimore city prosecutor who has been indicted?
Why Harrington removed the community engagement program from our schools?
Why Harrington has dramatically increased the use of dangerousness hearings to detain people pretrial?
Of course you didn’t. Those of us who admire you expect better of you. I have seen our community suffer from this district attorney’s poor performance. She is giving progressives a bad name.
I support Tim Shugrue because I know from his record as a prosecutor and defense lawyer and his contributions to our community like The Kids’ Place that he can deliver both effective law enforcement and criminal justice reform. Had you given him the courtesy of even a brief conversation, you would have known that, too.
Alyson Slutzky, Egremont