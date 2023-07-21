Letter: Questions on Springside Park plans still need answers

To the editor: In the continuing saga of compromising Springside Park with a mountain bike complex, pickleball courts and Rising Roots farm, the city has ignored its responsibility to the environment, citizenry and financial security.
Environmental concerns include the destruction these projects will cause to wildlife habitat, plant habitat and fragile ecosystems. One wonders if the farm is a Trojan horse, covering for water, sewer and electric lines installed through regulated wetlands near and hence available to the bike complex.
The Parks Commission has violated ethics standards by limiting and suppressing public input by those opposing these projects from being located within the interior of Springside Park dating back to January 2021.
The Open Space and Natural Resources Manager is a liaison to the Parks Commission. His role is to support the commission and to connect with city departments and the public. He is not a member of the Parks Commission and has no decision-making authority. Yet he sets policy as if controlling the Parks Commission and restricts access to information that is owed to the public.
The Parks Commission has failed to answer questions presented more than a year ago regarding Article 97 and full financial disclosure of New England Mountain Bike Association. Two of the things required to obtain "change of use" of Article 97 land are a two-thirds vote of the City Council and the state Legislature. As shown by the National Register of Historic Places Certificate, the entire park falls under Article 97, not just 53 acres as advocated by project proponents. One contributing factor to the entire park receiving historic designation is the preexisting (circa 1939) baseball field, where many local stars played.
The city solicitor made a tentative determination on Article 97 in September 2021 but recommended the state's Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs be contacted for their opinion. The matter was referred to general counsel Benjamin Goldberger for a conclusive judgment. Until the present, 22 months later, there has been no public announcement of his response.
The lack of transparency prevents the public from knowing about an important issue. It also implies a strategy of inappropriate behavior for officials responsible to the public.
This constitutes an assault on the legacy of Springside Park as a free space for all people as opposed to an entitled few, the natural environment and citizens’ access to passive recreation.
Springside Park is a treasure of wildlife and plants and an urban forest.
Gene Nadeau, Pittsfield
The writer formerly served on the Pittsfield Parks Commission.