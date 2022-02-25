To the editor: February is American Heart Month — a great time to quit vaping, smoking or other nicotine products.
Smoking can lead to narrowing blood vessels and high blood pressure; it is a leading cause of heart disease. Less is known about vaping’s effect on the heart, so quitting any nicotine use is a wise choice for your heart.
When you’re ready to take the first step, 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669), the Massachusetts Quitline for tobacco/nicotine, is available for free support 24 hours each day, seven days a week to support you through quitting. No lectures. No judgments. Just support.
You can connect with the Quitline online, too, at mass.gov/quitting. It offers you a free coach who is ready to support you. They’ll help you develop a quit plan that works for you, identify triggers, plan out your day without nicotine and manage withdrawals. The Quitline also offers free medicine to help you quit like nicotine patches, gum or lozenges as well as advice on the best way to use them. They’ll offer email and text support to help you stay on track. In addition, there is a dedicated Spanish line (1-855-DÉJELO-YA) and interpreter services available for 200 other languages so language doesn’t need to be a barrier to getting support.
So, for American Heart Month, make a resolution for a healthier life for you and your family. If you vape, smoke or use other nicotine products, quitting is an important step to take to protect your heart.
For more information, contact me, the Berkshire Tobacco-Free Community Partnership program manager, at 413-842-5160 or jbrewer@berkshireahec.org. Take the first step of your journey to quit for good during American Heart Month.
Joyce Brewer, Dalton
The writer is the program manager for the Berkshire Tobacco-Free Community Partnership Program