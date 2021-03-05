Racism in the US won’t go away on its own
To the editor: What is the point in trying to justify one’s racist views through violence?
As a people, we continue to face racism-triggered inequalities in many dimensions of everyday living.
Racial hate groups have been around since before reconstruction. Race-hate groups are attempting to weaponize the Constitution and, in extreme cases, even religion to sell their agenda of white superiority. This stuff is not going away on its own.
How do we confront it? Can we make it go away? We first need to examine possible causes of this persistence. One important trend to watch is the statistical reduction of “whiteness” in the U.S. as the 21st century progresses. Some white people are panicky about losing the “privilege” that may diminish simply because the “caucasian” fraction of the population is going down. Birthrate differences and immigration means there are more nonwhite and mixed-race individuals as a percentage of the population. We need to get that none of these have validity. There is no “chosen” or master race. The very notion of “race” is, at its heart, not a scientific one.
What hate groups and the uneducated are fearing is the fact that their perceived race is being endangered and are trying to use all tactics to prevent it.
This country was built by immigration — not by racism but rather by all races; in some cases great suffering was involved, whether we are thinking about slaves making the wheels of the Southern economy turn or Chinese immigrants building the railroads or various European immigrants working the mines.
It is time to wake up and heal from this toxic poisoning of our morals before it gets worse. We need to accept everyone for who they are and not what they are.
BJ Steigner, New York, N.Y.
The writer is a former resident of Clarksburg.