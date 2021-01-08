Radicalization by the Trump Caliphate
To the editor: In what seems like decades ago, we were warned that alienated Muslims were being “radicalized” by calls from extremist groups like al-Qaida and the caliphate.
Now we’ve seen the radicalization by the Trump caliphate of many thousands of white people, whose grievances are stoked by the big-lie technique: Say “the election will be/was rigged” enough times, and eventually some people will believe the lie, especially when amplified by Fox News, OANN, NewsMax and the like.
Tuesday, these radicalized white people, incited by the Caliph himself, stormed the U.S. Capitol. And they were abetted by 149 members of the Republican party who cynically perpetuated the big lie.
What I find so unutterably sad is that many of these looters and rioters actually believed they were being patriotic instead of being patsies. Trump and his enablers, after years of lies, made this happen. They should all resign in shame.
Thom Lipiczky, West Stockbridge