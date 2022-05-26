To the editor: How can we continue to live in a country where children risk their lives by going to school every day, in a country where parents don’t know if they will see these children again after they have kissed them goodbye at the door of the school?
How can we continue to live in a country that has more guns than citizens alive? How can we continue to live in a country that generates more hate than the air we breathe? How can we continue to live in a country that repeatedly refuses to act after these horrific massacres happen, where legislators are more concerned by their reelections than by the murders they allow to happen in schools, churches, stores, synagogues, on the streets of cities everywhere in this country? Why do we accept that our elected officials don’t make it their priorities to save the lives of innocent people murdered every day senselessly? How can we continue to let it happen as if it had nothing to do with us? Can we really go to sleep tonight knowing that somewhere in America another school shooting will happen tomorrow, next week, next month and feel it has nothing to do with us?
And don’t fool yourself, if it has happened in another city, before, it will happen in yours, too, given time. Your children, your friends, your relatives are all at risk if nothing gets done about gun laws, the spread of hatred and the lack of action of our elected officials in Congress. And don’t talk to me about mental health, because it has always been an easy excuse. All these years, nothing has been done about it, no health insurance, no programs serving communities equally, no system to detect and treat affected individuals. Mental health, like gun laws, is only good for the back burner.
Can we raise a voice loud enough so it will be heard in legislatures all over the country, so something is done to put an end to these senseless murderous deaths of innocent children?
Isabelle Kaplan, Pittsfield