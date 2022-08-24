To the editor: It is surprising that anyone is against the need to raise MCAS scores.
It is important to raise the bar for all students. It is important to not “dumb down” the test.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins says that higher MCAS passing standards will mean that more students will have to take remedial courses. ("Mass. high schoolers will need higher MCAS scores to graduate," Eagle, Aug. 16.) Testing students in that position tells a great deal about what is going on in the grammar and middle schools. These grades are where students get the base of their education. Students need to understand everything in these lower grades before they are promoted to the next grade.
Teachers and parents need to be aware of the students that fall behind. There are many students who are able to get through school on their own. They may not need the same attention as others. It is important to take the time to note the students who need extra help.
Liked or not liked, MCAS is part of education in Massachusetts, and it is our job to make sure students are prepared to take it.
Timothea Nearyfrench, Stockbridge